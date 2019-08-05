Charlotte
Martha H. Prestipino
as is
photo
Martha H. Prestipino, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Thursday, August 1, 2019 on her birthday at her daughter’s home in Arcadia, Florida.
Martha was born August 1, 1932 in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey to the late William and Alice Hansen. She moved to Port Charlotte 17 years ago from New Port Richey, Florida after retiring from the city Water Department. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her loving family, children, Billy Prestipino, April Prestipino and Debra Morrow; grandchildren, Corey, Nicole and Cody Prestipino; and great grandchildren,
Lovell, Ju’Louis, Rolaigha, Damian and Isabella.
Private memorial services by the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Michael Miller
as is
photo
Michael Miller, 62, of Punta Gorda, died at home on Thursday, August 1st.
Born and raised in Galveston County, Texas, he worked in the petroleum industry for some time, then attended Texas A&M University Galveston, where he earned his degree in Marine Biology. He also served in the Texas National Guard. In 2006, he and his wife relocated to Florida, where he worked for Mote Marine Lab, and later for National Marine Fisheries as a fisheries observer. He was an avid scuba diver, Dive Master, technical and rebreather diver. His first love was sailing, and after retiring and moving to Punta Gorda in 2015, he sailed Charlotte Harbor and cruised the west coast of Florida as often as weather allowed.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, as well as by his parents, siblings, and adult children in Texas. No local services will be held. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation, contributions to Ocean Conservancy or the American Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated.
John F. Noyen
as is
John F. Noyen, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Leslie Dean Shepherd
photo
Leslie Dean Shepherd, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Pekin, Illinois, passed away at 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.
Leslie was born on Feb. 28, 1939, Pekin, Illinois to William L. and Phoebe O. (Dean) Matthews.
She married Warren Stovall and then later married William (Bill) Shepherd on Aug. 18, 2001 in Pekin, Illinois.
Leslie was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Pekin, IL and a current member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda, Fl. Leslie was active at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd with the Altar Guild, in the bell choir, and the Episcopal Women, of which she served as Treasurer. She had taught first grade for Pekin School District 108 for 40 years, retiring in 2001. She then went on to teach another 7 years at the Good Shepherd Day School in Punta Gorda, retiring in 2010.
Leslie loved attending football games where her granddaughter had been a drum major. She had also been an avid supporter and fan of the High School Arts programs when she enjoyed concerts, musicals, and plays. Leslie also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her girlfriends. She loved and will be greatly missed by her dog, Murphy.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Bill Shepherd; two daughters, Julie (Greg) West of Pekin, Illinois and Angie Stovall of Punta Gorda, Florida; three grandchildren, Mike, Talen, and Alexandra; and one step-son, Scott Shepherd of Pekin, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William; and one sister, Sondra.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Leslie’s honor at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Followed by a reception in the church Great Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 401 West Henry Street, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.