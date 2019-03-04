CHARLOTTE
James Dundas
FLAG
James Carlisle Dundas, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Arrangements are by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. Pay respects at www.charlottememorial.com.
Edward Gundal
PHOTO
AS IS
Edward Francis Gundal, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on November 24, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Anna (Spang) Gundal, he had been a Florida resident for thirteen years coming from Newbury, Massachusetts.
Ed’s life-long love of boating and fishing lead him to live by the sea and spun off a number of related business ventures. He owned and captained a commercial lobster boat and a tuna boat in New England during the 1970’s. For the past 35 year he owned and operated Coastal Hydraulics, providing hydraulic equipment to fishermen and companies serving them. He lived in the Florida Keys for 15 years, discovering all the best places to fish; and most recently spent time on the Myakka River and Gulf off the west coast of Florida with family and friends.
He is pre-deceased by a son, Edward Robert Gundal; a brother: Robert Gundal; and a granddaughter: Karla DeAlmeida
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years: Bobbi Gundal of Port Charlotte, Florida; two daughters: Robyn (Charles) LeBuff of Newburyport, Massachusetts; Lenore Gundal of Englewood, Florida; three sisters: Christine Harvey of Inverness, Florida; Rosemarie Loth and Karen Heatherington both of North Andover, Massachusetts; one brother: Richard Gundal of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association in memory of Edward Gundal.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family atwww.englewoodfh.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Kenneth Lavrack
PHOTO
Kenneth Clayton Lavrack, 84, of Flint, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Englewood, Florida.
Kenneth was born in Kawkawlin, Michigan to Helen and Clayton Lavrack on May 7, 1934.
He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1967. He practiced in Michigan from 1968 until he retired to Florida in 1990. Kenneth was a member of the Mayflower Society and descendant of William Brewster, John Howland and John Tilley.
Kenneth is survived by his sister, Melledy Kay Trask of Montpelier, Virginia and husband, Edward Neil; sister, Michele Diane Forcier of East Tawas, Michigan and husband, Herbert Edwin Forcier, Jr.; niece, Deborra Ann Rooker of Shreveport, Louisiana; and many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Lavrack; mother, Helen Elmira Lavrack; sister, Marlene Helen Schiestel; and niece, Vicki Marlene Schiestel.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many caregivers of Pinebrook Rehab in Venice, Grand Villa Assisted Living and Tidewell Hospice in Englewood. The loving kindness and compassion extended to him over the past several months was a great source of comfort and blessing.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
