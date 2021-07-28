SARASOTA — The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School dancers go “On Stage 2021” on July 31.
They are among those taking part in the Sarasota Ballet Summer Intensive.
They will be joined by guest artists, including Ariel Martinez, and Gian Carlo Perez with The Washington Ballet; Emma Town with Ballet San Antonio.
They will dance from Russian classics and contemporary work by Cuban Ballet School’s choreographer Tania Vergara.
Sean Miller and Natalia Chersia, Cuban Ballet School pre-professionals, placed first in the Youth America Grand Prix regional in Atlanta earlier this year.
Miller is joining the Miami City Ballet in August.
“Because of the pandemic, we could not hold this showcase event last summer, and we are thrilled to be able to be back in the theater again and to give our dancers the opportunity to do what they love best, perform for a live audience,” said Ariel Serrano, artistic director and school co-founder said. “Past performances have garnered rave reviews and audiences have expressed great surprise that most of the dancers in these full-scale, professional caliber performances are not yet members of professional companies.”
On Stage 2021 will take place at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Avenue West, Bradenton. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 941-748-5875, at the box office, or online at srqcubanballet.com.
