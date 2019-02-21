Gran Paradiso’s fundraising committee for All Faiths Food Bank’s Backpack program hosted their third annual Valentine’s Day bake sale in the clubhouse February 14, with the $1,419 raised (long-surpassing their goal of $1,200), directly benefiting the organization. Forty-eight residents baked homemade goodies including cupcakes, cookies, cakes, cake pops, breads, muffins and other delectable delights resulting in 300 plates available for purchase.
