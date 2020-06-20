Englewood's a great town.
But first and foremost, we're a beach community.
Do you love watching the sun set into the Gulf of Mexico? How about strolling the beach first thing in the morning? Or searching for shells or trying your hand at fishing? Does a cookout or a drum circle sound good?
You can do all those things and more in Englewood.
We have four public beaches on the Gulf of Mexico that are an easy car ride from anywhere in the area. We've got at least a half-dozen more, tucked away on our beautiful barrier islands.
Here's the thing: We've got even more beach now.
The two counties that share Englewood, Sarasota and Charlotte, teamed up for a beach renourishment project on Manasota Key that's just been completed.
What that means is more beach to walk or jog, to shell or to fish. More beach to sun on or for sandcastles. More beach for our nesting sea turtles and shorebirds.
Many find Englewood's West Dearborn Street is a fun place to shop and chill.
We have festivals and get-togethers all through the year, from the smallest homegrown art show to world championship speedboat racing.
We have A-rated schools and an A+ hospital.
The variety of our unique quality restaurants is second to none.
We could talk about our excellent resorts and nature parks, golf courses and marinas all day.
But at the end of the day, when the sun is dipping into the gulf, that's when it shows.
Englewood is truly a beach town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.