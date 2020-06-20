Schools in Englewood are the beating hearts of the local community.
The cooperation between the Sarasota and Charlotte public school systems has led to unique educational choices for families.
We have three family oriented public elementary schools, two excellent middle schools — L.A. Ainger Middle School and the Englewood SKY Academy, a charter school affiliated with the Englewood Family YMCA — and choices for secondary education that include access to gifted programs, as well as top-rated trade and collegiate opportunities.
Our crown jewel is Lemon Bay High School. While the school's tradition reaches back 40 years, its campus is among the newest and nicest in Florida, with a complete rebuild that was finished in 2016 with the opening of the auxiliary gym and central courtyard.
Lemon Bay boasts an A rating among Florida schools and offers a full range of Advanced Placement classes and dual-enrollment programs that include college credit through the State College of Florida.
The state-of-the-art facilities on campus include a unique, fully-functioning Marine Biology laboratory, professional television production, culinary and architectural drafting programs, vibrant theater, music and fine arts offerings, and a full-range of athletic and extracurricular opportunities.
All of our schools enjoy support from a growing number of community partner businesses and organizations, including the Englewood Area Board of Realtors and its membership, that provide volunteer hours, in-kind incentives and hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.