Schools closed for spring break about the same time the entire U.S. was about to go into lockdown mode because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was unlikely that schools would reopen after the break. It also was soon apparent that all but the most essential businesses would be forced to close, and for how long was anyone’s guess.
Attitudes in Dance students had been preparing for months for their annual recital at Venice Theatre in early June. These next two months would be important to the success of the show, which in recent years has filled the main stage theater for three performances.
Costumes were on order. The photographer was scheduled to shoot photos for the program book. But without the regular schedule of lessons and rehearsals, the show could not go on.
The answer was to have virtual classes and rehearsals. Not a problem for Attitudes of Dance owner Renata Gaona, who is what some might call a “Mac” maniac. She has had a string of iPhones and also iPhone watches, always getting the one with the latest improvements. She knows how to best use each of those devices. She uses Facebook regularly, posting photos from dance school as well as from Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze School, run by her husband.
Daughter Victoria also excels on computers, as she has on the trapeze since the age of 2. She is a proficient dancer and also proficient on the silks, which she teaches at her mother’s dancing school.
With all that expertise, it was only natural to transform Attitudes in Dance into a virtual Attitudes in Dance.
With Zoom it was relatively easy and also reasonable cost-wise. Like other businesses forced to close for the pandemic, certain costs like rent and such were ongoing whether there would be income or not.
Virtual classes could help maintain the income stream.
Time to instruct the instructors
Gaona had the dance instructors meet at the Attitudes in Dance studios in the Rialto for lessons in Zoom. The interactive program would enable each of them to connect with their students online. Each
