PUNTA GORDA — There was a time, and not so long ago, that any Republican who wanted to run for office had to get the blessing of Tom and Diane D’Andrea.
Many political aspirants would make their way to the D’Andrea home in Punta Gorda presenting their credentials and asking for advice and, they hoped, a coronation by the couple who held great influence and power in the local Republican party — but never wielded it for their own good.
“Tom and Diane helped get many good Republicans elected,” said Ken Roberson, who served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2008-16. “They both worked hard for their community and were true patriots.”
Tom D’Andrea, 92, died Wednesday, April 5, in Punta Gorda. Diane, his wife of 51 years, died in 2014.
Tom D’Andrea was a Marine veteran who retired as a colonel and he never lost the mindset or the ramrod-straight, no-bull character built into those who serve in the Corps.
“He was a wonderful man,” said Paige Kreegal, a surgeon and member of the Florida House from 2004-12. “I think he was defined by his years in the Marine Corps. He kept his values to the very end…. Even though he was a quiet man, you could always go to him for well thought out wisdom and refined thought. I miss him greatly.”
Former Florida House representative Lindsay Harrington experienced Tom’s expertise first hand.
“I went to talk to (Tom) about running for County Commission but was worried how much it would cost,” Harrington said Friday. “He and Dave Bitner said ‘Why not run for the House against Vernon Peeples?’”
Harrington said he took a big gulp as Peeples, a Democrat, was a 14-year veteran of the House and it was late in the year to start a campaign.
“But we did it.”
Harrington recalled another time Tom D’Andrea went against the odds and lost, but still came out a winner.
“Tom told me to fight to keep G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital (Arcadia’s psychiatric facility) open. He said ‘those people need the jobs.’ You know when the governor wants something shut down it’s hard to get a bill to the floor. But we got it all the way to the floor of the House where it was voted down.
“But,” Harrington went on, “we got (Gov. Jeb Bush) to bring the Walmart distribution center to DeSoto County to make up for the job losses.”
Tom D’Andrea entered military flight training at Pensacola in 1952 and served as a fighter pilot and officer his entire career — earning accolades and appointments that are almost too numerous to list.
Highlights of his career include being selected as the aide-de-camp to the commanding general of the First Marine Aircraft Wing in South Korea; a role as jet flight instructor at the El Toro Air Station in California; joining Marine Fighter Squadron 115 in Japan where he was designated the Air Wings standardization pilot for the “Skyrays.”
He was transferred to Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington, D.C., where he served as the Radio-Television Officer for the Corps. It was there he worked with Hollywood television and motion picture producers such as Gene Roddenberry, Danny Thomas and Sheldon Leonard, and helped create the television series “Gomer Pyle,” according to his obituary.
D’Andrea’s decorations include a Distinguished Flying Cross and four Air Medals as well as the Bronze Star and, in Vietnam, a Bronze Star with combat “V” and the Navy’s Commendation Medal with combat “V.”
That Marine discipline was evident as D’Andrea prepared for the inevitable, his daughter, Elizabeth Schusterman, said.
“Dad was a very organized man,” she said Friday. “He had all the arrangements laid out. There was a three-ring binder with instructions on who to call and so on. It was like he was still barking orders.
“His mind was sharp and he was active to the end. You could sit and speak with him and he never got anything wrong. His cardiologist said his heart was fine and his bloodwork was normal. He just lost the ability to move around.”
Tom’s tough image was betrayed in some humorous columns he wrote for The Daily Sun. He did have a soft side, according to his daughter, and his good friend, the Rev. Sam Brooks.
“Dad told me to call Hospice,” Schusterman said. “He said ‘they give you all kinds of free stuff.’”
“Tom didn’t like to show that soft side,” said Brooks, who will officiate at the memorial service. “You always saw his military experience (come through). He was a genius strategist. He knew the community and what would resonate politically with people.
“He did so much for his country by serving, and also in helping other people serve. He had a good heart.”
Former Charlotte County Sheriff Richard Worch said he owed a lot to Tom D’Andrea.
“He and (Diane) always helped a lot with my campaign,” Worch said. “They were great political mentors. We became good friends and I hate that in the last few years we lost touch.
“I recall meeting them both for the first time in 1987 when I expressed my interest in running for sheriff. They both offered very good political advice, and in 1988 I was elected. Diane was the diplomat and Tom was the colonel. He wanted his ‘political orders’ followed, and if they were not, well, it wasn’t a good trip to see him again…. If it were not for their advice and help, I may never have been elected, much less re-elected.”
Florida Rep. Michael Grant is another who benefited from political advice given him by Tom and Diane D’Andrea.
“I think everyone knows Tom was a war hero, a really smart guy and a political mentor,” Grant said in a call from Tallahassee Friday.
“I would not be majority leader in the House without his help and guidance along the way. He was the go-to person if you wanted to participate in politics in Charlotte County for 30 to 40 years. He would help you get elected and he never interfered or commented on decisions you made after that. …I hope I can do that some day.”
A memorial is planned for 2 p.m. with services at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Roberson Funeral Home, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
