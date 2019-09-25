Constitution Week

President George and Martha Washington (Bill and Cora Elder) come to Venice to celebrate Constitution Week with the Manasota Regents’ Council.

SUN PHOTO BY CAROLE CORNELL

 SUN PHOTO BY CAROLE CORNELL

The Myakka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was the hostess chapter for the Manasota Regents’ Council for the annual Constitution Week celebration. The luncheon was held at the Venice Yacht Club Saturday, Sept. 7.

Susan Stewart and Nancy Lukas served as co-chairs for the luncheon.

Chapters represented were Sara de Soto of Sarasota, Allapattah Chapter of Sarasota, Manatee Chapter of Bradenton and Osceola of Bradenton. The Manasota chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution also were in attendance.

Bill and Cora Elder, in full colonial costumes as President George and Martha Washington, gave their account of the founding of the Constitution with historical facts and much wit during the program, aptly titled “The Constitution, Our Heritage.”

A few days before the event, Venice Mayor John Holic signed a proclamation to remember the signing of the Constitution.

