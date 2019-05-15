As a tradition handed down from mother to daughter, darts seems to miss the target.
But her mother’s love of the game is exactly how Brandi Fisher found herself waiting her turn in the Wednesday Mixed Darts League at the Ice House in Punta Gorda.
“My mother’s boyfriend got her into darts,” the Fort Myers woman explained. “They broke up. She was on her own. She wanted to go out one night every couple weeks. I went with her and we started playing darts.
“We met some people, and pretty soon we’d formed a team.”
Darts is a game involving tossing small steel- or soft-tipped arrows at a circular cork target. The target most people recognize is the English dart board, which looks like a wheel with fan-like spokes radiating from a bull’s eye center. There are various games and scoring systems, and as well as being a professional, competitive game, darts is a traditional bar game.
It’s hugely popular in the U.S., Britain, Ireland and Australia. Literally thousands play it in Florida – there are 23 sanctioned groups in the state — and hundreds play at the Ice House, hands down the darts mecca of Charlotte County.
Fisher has been playing for eight years. She was with her boyfriend at the Ice House for the Wednesday Mixed League, which has 10 teams and more than 40 members. She also plays Monday evenings in the ladies’ dart league.
“It’s competitive,” she said. “There’s skill and strategy. It’s challenging. If you ever play the game, you’ll understand why it’s so much fun.”
Joe Moffa is secretary of the league and a veteran dart player who started 25 years ago in his native New York. The Punta Gorda resident has been shooting darts here for four years.
“The strategy involved in being a good dart shooter makes it a fun game,” he said. “I could play all day long. I love it.”
Moffa acknowledged there is a social aspect to shooting darts.
“There’s a strong desire to win, but there’s also the get-out-of-the-house-and-have fun part of the game,” he said. “You see the same group of people every Wednesday night, so as a group, we’re pretty tight-knit.”
“Plus, you can drink beer while you’re playing it,” he laughed.
The Ice House, designed as an English pub, hosts several leagues and a blind-draw tournament every Saturday night. It also hosts fundraising events for local nonprofits using darts as the draw. Private events are also held.
A common bar layout might include one dart board. The Ice House has 10 dart boards in a well-lighted section just behind the dining room. The boards have been there since the eatery opened in 2008.
“Every night has a dart event of some kind,” said John Berry, Ice House owner.
He says while darts enthusiasts are primarily men, “it’s not an 80-10 split” with women, and it includes “all age groups — 10 to 70.”
Berry says the game is addictive.
“… Be warned,” the Ice House’s website cautions, “many who have never tossed a dart before often get bit by the ‘dart bug’ after their first go at it. Once bitten, you may find yourself randomly thinking about dart strategy and logic.”
“The biggest thing probably is that it can be enjoyed by males or females,” Berry said. “It can be young people, old people. It makes no difference.”
