Dave & Daphne concert benefits missions

At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Sanctuary at 700 E. Dearborn St., the Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series joins with the Missions Committee to present notable Nashville artists Dave and Daphne to benefit missions here and abroad.
Be fully entertained by this wholesome and dynamic duo’s rich repertoire ranging from gospel to pop, classic country to Broadway, blues to jazz.
Dave Salyer was Barbara Mandrell’s lead guitarist for 10 years. He has toured the world, performed three times at the White House for the President, and appeared on countless TV shows. Roy Clark acclaimed that he is one of the best guitarists on earth. Also an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and humorist who acknowledges his Christian roots, Dave takes the audience through an exciting variety of music that can run from the “Orange Blossom Special” and “Wildwood Flower” through the “Flight of the Bumble Bee” and “William Tell Overture”.
Daphne Anderson graduated from Georgia Southwestern University, and established a career in Nashville. Named Female Vocalist of 1982-83 by the Southern Gospel Music Association, she has toured with The Bill Gaither Group and other famous gospel groups. Described as a cross between Shania Twain and Patsy Cline, Daphne can belt out a broad range of music, doing impressions of country legends Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn through skillfully delivering Etta James classics and such movie hits as “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie Titanic. Her diverse talents also include crowd-pleasing yodeling.
Together as a duo, Dave and Daphne will inspire and delight the audience who at the same time will be supporting humanitarian causes with the proceeds from the ticket sales. See www.DaveandDaphne.com for more about the artists.
The $10 tickets are available online at www.englewoodumc.net, at the church office weekdays, or at the door. For information visit the website or call 474-5588 during office hours. To arrange free nursery care for ages 3 and under only, call Suzie at extension 257 by Jan. 23.
