Grammy award-winning musician, composer and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee are bringing their viral Instagram show on the road. "The Kat and Dave Show" comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 2.
Coming directly from the living room to the stage, this intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with Foster’s hits from Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and more, and McPhee’s biggest songs from "American Idol," "Smash" and "Waitress." Plus, some of their favorites that they just love.
Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brand, ‘N Sync, Boz Scagg and Gloria Estefan.
Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic, animated character “Betty Boop.” He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller, “Lucky Us.”
McPhee can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series, "County Comfort." Previously she starred as Paige Dineen on the CBS spy drama "Scorpion" and starred in NBC’s award-winning musical series "Smash," executive produced by Steve Spielberg. Her other television credits include "CSI: New York," "Community" and "Family Guy." In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on season five of "America Idol." Her first single debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008.
