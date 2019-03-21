NORTH PORT — When city commissioners and the city manager of North Port went to Washington, D.C., last week for a city planning meeting, the reviews were decidedly mixed.
"Very beneficial," Mayor Chris Hanks said about the meeting of the National League of Cities. "To hear of issues other cities are facing, and the solutions they have tried, was worth being there."
Vice Mayor Commissioner Debbie McDowell said the key theme she picked up at the conference was "infrastructure. Lots of issues in that area." She said other issues such as homelessness and technology were also common themes.
"Better than in past years," was the way commissioner Vanessa Carusone described the meeting. "We also had a chance to visit with our local House representatives, which we visited as a group. We had a chance to discuss our local issues. Very worthwhile."
Her comments were echoed by Commissioner Peter Emrich. However, Commissioner Jill Luke was not so impressed.
"I won't go back next year," she said. "Washington is so dysfunctional and so political, I have decided I could get more done working here at home. I'm not going back."
Luke said she would like to save taxpayers "the $3,000 or so it cost for me to go there. It is not a good use of that money."
The group is headed to Tallahassee next week for meetings with state officials. "I expect we'll get a lot more accomplished there," Luke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.