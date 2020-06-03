The deadline for applying for Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice adult learning scholarships has been extended.
The BPWEV is offering $1,000 scholarships.
The new deadline is Saturday, June 30.
BPWEV is engaged in the national program “Joining Forces for Women Veterans and Military Spouses,” according to an email. The program provides resources and online connections to veterans and military spouses to help them obtain meaningful employment and a career of their interest. BPWEV encourages women veterans and military spouses to apply.
Applicants should be female residents of the Englewood or Venice area, living in Sarasota or Charlotte County.
Adult learners are those women pursuing advanced education or retraining in college or vocational schools.
For applications, instructions and other information, visit www.bpwev.org.
