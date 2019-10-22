LETTERS DEADLINE

All letters concerning the Nov. 5 Punta Gorda City Council election must be received by Friday, Oct. 25 to be considered for publication.

Also, letters sent by email will have priority over typewritten or handwritten letters to the editor. We will strive to publish those letters that are not emailed but because of production issues they might often be delayed.

