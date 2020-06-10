OSPREY — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection finalized the deal to purchase the Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port on Friday.
The announcement was made by Sarasota County-based Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, which raised $1.5 million to conserve the 5,777 acres of land, which was formerly known as Isles of Athena and the McCall Ranch, and the Myakka Ranchlands. The Florida Forever Fund provided most of the rest of the $19.5 million to buy the land.
The parcel is north of Interstate 75, and has been inside the North Port city limits since the the city annexed it in 2000. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will manage the property as a Wildlife Management Area.
Conservationists call the property a “keystone” parcel that will connect the RV Griffin Preserve in DeSoto County with the Longino Preserve in Sarasota County as part of a 120,000-acre buffer surrounding the Myakka River and connecting the Myakka and Peace rivers.
The property is nearly pristine, according to the foundation’s website, conservationfoundation.com, “with natural areas in better condition than many public lands. Over 200 wetlands are intermixed with pine flatwood, globally-imperiled dry prairie and other native habitat. Given this location and exceptional natural condition, the conservation of Orange Hammock Ranch will have sweeping benefits for regional connectivity, water quality, public recreation and wildlife habitat. This vast land is home to quail, indigo snake and the Florida black bear,” and can help support endangered Florida panthers.
