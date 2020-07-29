Graduates from Miami University
OXFORD, OHIO — Spencer Jeka, of North Port, was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University who received degrees in May at a virtual ceremony.
Jeka graduated with a bachelor of arts degree. His major was political science.
Venice resident graduates from Boston University
BOSTON, Mass. — Maryann E. Lennon was among the 6,927 Boston University students awarded academic degrees in May.
Lennon received a bachelor of arts degree in political science, cum laude.
Venice resident on Boston U. dean’s list
BOSTON, Mass. — George V. Cemovich, a resident of Venice, recently was named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the spring semester.
Boston University dean’s list rules state that students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30% of their class.
