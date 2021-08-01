Throughout the year in Florida, fishing is big business. Four million people fish here annually, according to the most recent data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. And there are so many ways to engage in this popular activity. Whether you consider it a sport or a hobby, there are many methods — from cane poles to sportfishing yachts — and many price points from which to enjoy it. We break it all down for you.
You may not realize it, but the art you use can make or break the look of your home. People often spend a lot of time considering colors, fabrics and furniture without realizing that art really helps tie the elements of a room together. Local experts share some tips on how to determine your design style and best find the artistic pieces to express it.
If you are a car enthusiast, you probably want to check out the monthly Sarasota Cars & Coffee at the University Town Center Mall. More than 400 cars showed up at the first show at this new location, including a 1935 Hudson Terraplane wedding car, a 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe kit car and a 1968 Plymouth GTX.
Rainy season means those afternoon and evening thunderstorms can get in the way of outdoor grilling. We have some recipes that adapt to the weather, including Grilled Corn with Garlic and Herbs.
We also have some ideas on how to convert a room to a multipurpose space, including a built-in kennel and walk-in shower for pets.
If you are itching to get away for a fun relaxing vacation, Dave Woods has some first hand advice on how to make the most of a trip to Puerta Vallarta including arriving with some pesos and navigating all the resort zones.
