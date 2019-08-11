By Ronald Dupont Jr.
Digital Editor
There are so many news events that make our hearts drop. That happened last week here.
The story that was the most-read among all the Sun Newspapers stories last week was from Arcadia. And it involves a child possibly witnessing somebody getting killed with a knife.
The incident apparently involved a separated husband and wife. The husband comes by, gets the daughter, then comes back and realizes that his separated wife’s alleged boyfriend is in the house.
And then bad things happen. It’s one of those news stories that you read and say, “This did not need to happen, especially with a child there.”
Here is a look at the Top 5 stories from last week.
1 Eady held on murder charge
This is the story we were just talking about.
Robert Vaughn “Ace” Eady, 35, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for the death of Matthew Giddens.
Not clear yet is what the two men were fighting about, but one ended up dead from knife wounds.
Read the complete story at: https://bit.ly/2GUNXQS
2 Opening a can of worms
Warning: Don’t read this story while eating.
Apparently, thousands of you like reading about the worms and parasites that grow inside the fish you catch.
This story, which appeared in our Waterline magazine ($2 a month for one magazine every week), is about the little gross things that live in the fish you catch. As somebody who rarely fishes, this made me want to fish even less. But for those of you who fish all the time, this column tells you what are good worms and parasites — and which ones are not.
Soooo, take a deep breath, exhale slowly and read with caution, if you dare.
The story can be found at: https://bit.ly/2MeQMkf
3 Man accused of sending dead kitten to stalking victim
Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a modern-day horror story.
When we all go to scary movies, we can be scared and laugh later because it was a movie using actors. But when you read this story and realize people like this actually exist, you realize that horror stories can come true.
Trust me — the headline only tells a small part of what actually happened.
To tell you the truth, I’d much rather read the Waterline story about fish and parasites than read this story about a man like this.
This horror story can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Z0DtKd
4 A turn of the Key, shifting chefs, and Penny
I’ve said this before and I’l say it again — you readers really, really like your restaurants. It seems like every time we run a story about a key restaurant, or a new restaurant, that story becomes one of the most-read in the paper.
That was the case this week with a story about New Yorkers Sue and Rocket Atamanchuk, who bought Lock ‘n Key at Englewood Beach and haven’t stopped growing.
In 2017, the couple purchased nearby Flounders, renamed SandBar Tiki & Grille, and launched a shuttle service to overflow parking farther up N. Beach Road. They recently purchased the former Manasota Key Coffee House, which had sat vacant for nearly two years, half a mile up N. Beach Road from SandBar.
So this couple has a lot planned. To read the complete story, visit: https://bit.ly/2YQThio
5 Cigar industry in ashes? Proposed FDA regulations cloud future for sellers, smokers
Well, well, well. We all have our vices, and it seems that for many of you, a nice cigar is a great way to calm down, have a conversation and relax.
As you’ll learn as you read the article, cigar shops are afraid they will be looped under new rules for cigarettes and for those “smokeless” cigarettes.
They are afraid that the new laws will ban sales in the United States, meaning people will buy off the Internet and put local shops out of business.
To read the whole story, including on how these cigars are made, visit: https://bit.ly/2YxdhHvv.
