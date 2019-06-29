By Todd Garrison
Special to The Sun
The headline reads “FDLE: Crime Spikes in North Port but…”
According to The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR), crime has risen in North Port by 45% in 2018 compared to 2017.
However, percentages are not always the best way to look at things. If you blew a tire driving down the road this year and didn’t last year, you have a 100% increase in blown tires. Oh my gosh, you might want to avoid driving, right? Let’s take a deeper look at the numbers.
Why is that percentage increase so high? There were 898 reported crimes in North Port in 2017 compared to 1,303 in 2018. A difference of 405. Larcenies made up the biggest increase. 392 more of them from the previous year to be exact. Nearly half of those are classified as Shoplifting. A large percentage of the larcenies are from Walmart. The North Port Walmart implemented new technology during this reporting period in their self-checkout lines which helps discover thefts. Much of the rest are people entering unlocked vehicles and grabbing items. Lock your vehicles!
We are always concerned with reported increases in homicide and rape. 34 reported rapes are nine more than the previous year. In general, more people are reporting sexual assaults across the country. Especially to agencies where residents know their cases will be thoroughly investigated.
Four homicides in 2018 is more than the three previous years combined. While one of these types of crimes is too many, if there is any comfort for the community, the vast majority of these cases are domestic in nature, as those involved were familiar with each other. North Port has not seen increases in random attacks.
Are increases in sex crimes and homicides in North Port an anomaly? The City had 1 homicide in 2017. So far in 2019 we’ve had none. So far in 2019 we’ve seen 9 reported rapes compared to 15 at this same period last year. We’re doing all that we can to take those committing these crimes off the streets.
When it comes to robbery, we had 18 in 2018. More than double the previous year. The increase in robbery cases can be attributed to drug-related offenses. For example, of the 18 reported, at least four of them were called in by the same individual on four separate occasions.
We did see an uptick in vehicle thefts, 28 in 2018 compared to 19 in 2017. However, the two years prior to that we saw 27 and 28 per year. So our three year average is pretty steady. Lock your vehicles!
Of course, there are some good numbers. Reported burglaries at 132 for 2018 is down from previous years. In fact, burglaries are the lowest they have been in North Port since 2001. At one point the City was seeing close to 500 burglaries a year. Population estimates from 2000 put the City at a little more than 20,000 residents. We are now 70,000 strong. There are many reasons for this but it is a great indicator of what is happening in our neighborhoods in North Port. Not at Walmart.
Assaults at 61 in 2018 are lower than the previous year at 75 but about average for us.
Overall, North Port is one of the safest Cities in Florida. Especially comparing Cities our size. Despite some recent increases, we have nearly half as much crime as some communities right here in our own County. We also have the highest clearance rate in the County.
We’re always looking to improve. Within the past year we’ve completely reorganized our administration to help tackle some of the challenges in our community and law enforcement in general. We’ve added dozens of officers, implemented new tools, and taken on new initiatives such as a Traffic Unit, Intel Division, Special Enforcement Team, and more. Sometimes adding more people means finding more crimes.
Our men and women are putting it on the line every day to protect and serve this great community. The improvements are making an impact. We know our City leaders and our residents are backing us by supporting us in these positive efforts. Together, we should all look forward to a safer place to live and the next report with the headline to read “FDLE: Crime drops in North Port, no buts about it.” Thank you for your time.
Todd Garrison is the chief of the North Port Police Department
