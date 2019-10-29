VENICE — The Tiger Bay Club of South Sarasota County brought together two area politicos to learn more about redistricting and what it means for residents.
Frank Alcock, associate professor of political science at New College, and Jack Brill, acting chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, offered their perspectives at the Venezia Hotel.
Alcock was on the side of delaying redistricting to another time, since some of the alternative maps have problems.
Brill supported getting it done now.
How we got here
When Sarasota County voters passed a charter amendment last year creating single-member commissioner districts, the County Commission decided to examine the need to adjust commission district boundaries to make sure each is representing roughly the same number of people.
Instead of voting for up to four commissioners, individuals may now vote for one under the new single member commission district rule.
It goes into effect in 2020.
Concepts
Redistricting to equalize the population among the five county districts is a pretty easy concept to understand.
But commission districts overlap municipality boundaries. That makes the task trickier.
The Commission has agreed it wants to make sure that municipalities are evenly represented, lest they gain too much influence.
Thus, the County Commission has chosen to redistrict so that each area — be it Venice, North Port or North Sarasota — has no more than two different commissioners representing it.
Currently, Venice residents vote for a commissioner in one of three districts (District 3, 4 and 5), depending on where they reside. Some say that gives the city of Venice too much influence.
Alternative Map 1 would change commission district boundaries so Venice residents vote for a candidate in only District 4 or District 5. Each district has a population with less than a 10% difference from an "ideal" average population of 83,488.
North Port residents currently cast votes in Districts 3 and 5. That would not change under Alternative Map 1.
The County Commission then decided to look at other maps. The difference from the median population was greater than 10% in some areas, mostly north Sarasota. And the subcontractor later informed the county some of its numbers were wrong.
The Democratic Party didn't like what it saw in the Alternative 2 and 3 maps, either, especially as it related to District 1, North Sarasota.
When public input was sought on three alternative maps, 2,083 responses were returned, mostly online, in favor of Alternative 1 by 89%. Authorities say political groups, namely the Democratic Party of Sarasota County, weighed in and skewed the results.
"That was a real shocker, so that was a waste of time," Brill said.
What to do now?
The debate now is whether to redistrict at all this year.
"Legally, the commission is not required to balance the districts before the census," Alcock said. "With a lot of time wasted, the appearance is it's rushed and sloppy and looks like it's rigged. If you don't have to do it now, why not wait a year or so? It's not necessary to do it before the election."
To skeptics, it appears some of the alternate maps were drawn to "make it ridiculously safe for one commission district" (District 1), he said.
"We've got to get this balanced out," Brill said. "It's the law. It's also that law that it be done in an odd year, and 2019 is an odd year."
The County Commission appears to be on that path.
Advertising for a Nov. 5 public hearing to adopt a new map was sent out Saturday. On Nov. 5, the County Commission may adopt a new map at that time, then advertise it for more public hearings.
