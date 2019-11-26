'Deck the Halls!: A Holly Jolly Holiday'

Florida Studio Theatre presents “Deck the Halls!: A Holly Jolly Holiday,” an all-new musical celebration of everything that makes the holidays special.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY Lydia Baxter

‘Tis the season to deck the palms and join in the fun at this interactive family show. Five elves, who normally celebrate the holidays at the North Pole, venture down to Sarasota to see how they are celebrated on the Gulf Coast. They learn about Floridian traditions, like swimming in the sea, making sand snowmen, Sarasota’s annual holiday parade and more.

“This year, we’re really digging into what makes the holidays special for each of us and how we can bring joy to those around us,” shared Sarah Durham, one of the co-writers. “We created this year’s show to help people appreciate the jolliness of the holidays.”

“Deck the Halls is a meaningful show to me because we see families take a break from the craziness of the holidays and spend quality time together,” said Caroline Kaiser, Director of Deck the Halls. “The holidays are all about connecting with family and friends, and we certainly try to embody that holiday spirit at FST.”

