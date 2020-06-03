ENGLEWOOD — No one wants to spoil a fun day at the beach.
But the Coastal Wildlife Club and sea turtle conservationists ask people who dig holes on Gulf beaches to fill in the holes before they leave.
Just by filling in a hole, people can help save a nesting sea turtle from potential harm and save the lives of newly hatched sea turtles scrambling off the beaches and into the Gulf.
“Holes left on the beach are extremely dangerous to people and to turtles,” said Wilma Katz who, with Zoe Bass, is a state primary permit holder overseeing volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key.
Bass added the holes can prove particularly dangerous for people who like to walk the beaches at night.
CWC volunteer patrol member Dorothy Johns, new to sea turtle patrolling this season, discovered a deep hole on Manasota Key on a recent morning and filled it in.
Mote Marine Laboratory, which oversees sea turtle patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key, also reported holes on beaches proving to be dangerous obstacles for the nesting turtles.
“We have had females in the past where holes have become obstacles for them on the beach,” Mote spokeswoman Stephannie Kettle said. “By and large, holes present the biggest threat to hatchlings, as even just a deep footprint can become a trap for them.”
Sea turtles can become trapped and injured if they fall into a hole. They could even die. In 2012, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a nesting turtle on a northeast Florida beach fell into a hole, broke its neck and died.
“In addition to heavy beach traffic that may deter nesting sea turtles, mothers and hatchlings often encounter obstacles created by unknowing visitors,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service advised on fws.gov.
When leaving, beachgoers are encouraged to remove all gear and trash, knock down sand structures and fill in holes that may obstruct sea turtles and their hatchlings, the website says.
Nesting reports
The “official” local sea turtle nesting season began May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
As of May 15, the CWC volunteers reported 319 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting from Venice to Longboat Key. So far this season, Mote has reported 86 loggerhead nests. Casey Key leads with 30 nests, while Longboat is a close second with 28. Sea turtle patrols documented 18 nests on Venice beaches.
