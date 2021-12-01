SARASOTA — If you’ve received a letter from the Sarasota County Attorney’s office, you’d better pay attention or face legal consequences.
Two weeks ago, on Nov. 15, Sarasota County Attorney Rick Elbrecht received permission from the county commissioners to file lawsuits over unpaid loans made by the county last year through the Small Business Resiliency Loan Program.
Before taking action, Elbrecht assured commissioners his office would make one last effort to achieve repayment by sending letters to those in default.
A check of the clerk of court’s website Tuesday morning indicated that no complaints had been filed yet by the county.
Of the 200 loans made by the county through the program, Elbrecht told commissioners that 130 had been repaid, with approximately 60 or so in the process of repayment.
While not identifying the individual businesses that are in default, Elbrecht said there were five that had not responded to efforts to seek repayment.
“Staff has made multiple efforts and the requests at this point have been ignored.” Elbrecht told commissioners.
One of those businesses, a memo to commissioners from his office noted, had made two payments but then stopped.
Commissioners approved the Small Business Resiliency Loan Program in April 2020 to help small businesses in the county weather the shut downs ordered to halt or slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The program was funded using $4.3 million in the county’s Economic Incentive Fund.
Administered through the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, businesses that qualified for the loans could receive up to $25,000, but each loan carried a requirement that they be secured by a personal guarantee by the owner of the business.
“Any business and/or guarantors that failed to either pay off their loans or begin making payments by June 2021, were deemed to be in default,” Elbrecht’s memo noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.