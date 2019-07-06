Democratic Women’s Club to meet
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at DEC Headquarters, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202, in Port Charlotte. For more information, visit dwccharlotte.com. Visitors are welcome.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. today at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
A Comedy Competition
Fifty-six stand-up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Twelve contestants will perform five minutes each night: July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand-up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Join the Punta Gorda Elks for one dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just one dollar plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award-winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river. To pick up your application, go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, or call the lodge at 941-637-2606, ext. 409.
Boating course offered
America’s Boating Course, essential for all boaters in Charlotte County, includes topics such as: navigation aids, safety equipment, federal and state requirements, marine communications, trailering, handling emergencies and more. Three-session classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, July 13 and July 20 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club on 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Cost is $40 each; discounts for sharing materials. Call 941-637-0766 to register.
Celebrate Park and Rec month
Discover the power of play with Charlotte County Community Services as it celebrates Park and Recreation Month. Community Services will celebrate Park and Recreation Month, July 13, with free admission to pools and free parking at beaches and boat ramps.
Christmas in July
Santa’s helpers for children and veterans will host its Christmas in July beginning with kick stands up at 12:15 p.m. on July 21 from Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Door entry is an unwrapped toy, no stuffed animals or $10 cash at the door. Finishing location will be at 1 p.m. at Bar 17, 3149 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Live music, food and raffle items.
Shoes for Kids Program
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler to 12 women’s, with a special focus on youth 1-5; and 4 toddler to 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1–5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
