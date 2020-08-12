SARASOTA — The Child Protection Center, Inc. received more than $29,000 in financial and in-kind donations to demolish an old storage building.
While taking a tour of CPC, John Antonucci, division president of Vengroff Williams, Inc., a receivables management company, was inspired by the nonprofit’s mission of the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse victims and families, and the impact it has made in the community.
During the tour, Sheila Miller, CPC’s vice president of philanthropy, mentioned that a sizeable storage building in hazardous condition needed to be demolished before CPC could consider expanding.
“I am going to help you gather funds to tear that building down,” Antonucci said. “You shouldn’t take fundraising dollars away from programming. You need to help these kids.”
Vengroff Williams gave a leading gift of $10,000 as Antonucci secured dumpsters, contacted contractors, finalized the demolition, and gave a personal contribution of funds.
In-kind donations to the demolition were secured from Aqua Plumbing, Veteran Air, and $15,000 in services from Graeber Excavating.
“Sarasota is lucky to have such dedicated people at the CPC working to protect our children,” Antonucci said. “The Board of Directors at VWi were glad we were able to support the CPC in this project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.