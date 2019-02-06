The packed parking lot at the Venice Community Center Saturday afternoon was a good indicator of the incredibly popular annual event taking place inside.
As of about 2 p.m. on the first day of the two-day Venice Area Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale, co-chair Judy Loeffler estimated that around 2,000 orchid aficionados had already passed through the doors. And since that morning, more than 60 people had joined the society’s membership, which had numbered about 370 before the 53rd installment. Two-day attendance was approximately 4,000.
Loeffler, who chairs the annual show with Carol Wood, said she felt this year’s edition would bring record-breaking numbers of attendees and vendor sales. It’s already the largest show on the west coast of Florida.
“Carol and I have worked together on this show for so long — her for eight years and I for six — that it just flows,” she said. “With the commercial displays, there really is an art form to the color flow, so we have all the area (orchid) societies who exhibit. Then all the vendors can exhibit, too.”
Many of the vendors are also members of the VAOS, like Joanna Shaw, who makes specially-designed clay pots that provide an ideal environment for orchids.
She said she has been making and selling the pots, which have openings in the bottom, for about five years.
“They provide a lot of air flow for to the orchids,” she said. “And they’re made of clay that’s a little porous, so they hold moisture. Plus, they keep orchids a little cooler by allowing for evaporation.”
Some attendees purchased at least one orchid from the many nationally recognized flower vendors, the furthest of which came from Hakalau, Hawaii. Carmela Orchids is a regular attendee at this show. The company’s owner, Sheldon Takasaki, has been growing orchids in the Aloha State since 1960.
John Budree is based in Fort Lauderdale and works with Takasaki when he is exhibiting in shows on the mainland, while also conducting orchid-growing seminars around the state. He said that though some novices might be a bit intimidated at the thought of taking care of such a delicate-looking flower, those fears are unwarranted.
“They (orchids) are very hearty plants, and can tolerate both high and low temperatures,” he said. “In addition to the pots, we also sell orchids that are mounted on pieces of wood that hang on the wall, because really, that’s the best way to grow them. In nature, you find them growing on trees.”
Many of the attendees were not orchid-growing experts. Some were taken in by the beauty of the displays and decided to purchase their first orchid. Those people could take advantage of free “growing clinics,” which were held periodically on both Saturday and Sunday in a small room at the community center.
In the back of the main room was an orchid supply area, where everyone, from the novice to the most experienced grower, could find what they needed to help their new purchases thrive.
Dale Richter, a VAOS host helping out in the supply room, said she would advise someone who has never owned an orchid to start with one that has almost guaranteed success.
“I would suggest first getting a phalaenopsis, because they’re the easiest to grow and care for, for a novice,” she said. “You water it about once a week, and they like the indirect sun — it’s pretty easy. These vendors here have grown them so that they’re ready to buy and put right in your home.”
Though VAOS members were volunteering at the show, whether they were acting as vendors or hosts, they were also spending time adding to their ever-growing orchid collections.
Members say that besides the social aspect of sharing time with others who have similar interests, one of the greatest advantages to belonging to the VAOS is the ability to get growing hints and ideas from other members. And as their passion for the beautiful blooms grows, so do their collections.
Stephanie Luberger says many VAOS members have 50, 100 or 200 orchids.
“I personally have 450 in my pool cage,” she said. “I tell my husband, ‘It’s a $25 orchid or a $150 pair of shoes. Which would you want?’”
The Venice Area Orchid Society’s dues are only $20 per year, per family. For more information about the group and its activities, visit VAOS.org.
