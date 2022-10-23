Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print

Area residents all have Hurricane Ian stories — ranging from tragic to bothersome. Everyone in Southwest Florida was affected.
Some believe relief from the damage has been delayed or denied by federal authorities.
“Within seconds, I was denied,” said Abigail Toner, of North Port.
She applied through Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was invited to Florida by state officials in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
FEMA officials admit the process can sometimes be arduous. They need the right paperwork and information to get proper funds out — and to avoid fraud.
But don’t give up after the first denial document.
“We want people to read those letters very carefully and not take that as the end of the road,” FEMA media specialist Renee Bafalis said. “It’s really the first step in the process.”
Keep appealing, she said.
Bafalis said FEMA works with people, first to see if they have insurance.
“We can’t duplicate what insurance company covers so we have to wait until your insurance company actually has an adjuster come out and provide you with documentation on what they will cover and what they won’t cover,” she said.
That’s when “unmet needs” becomes an option, such as temporary housing, child care or transportation, Bafalis said.
Toner’s home suffered thousands in damage to the roof and interior, along with a tree that uprooted a fence. That’s when Toner thought FEMA should be taking care of the damage. She wondered if it was a computer making the decision.
“It makes you think: ‘Is it your race? The amount of money you make?’” Toner said.
Toner received $700 for miscellaneous things, but was denied for “actual damage” but said she’s filing an appeal. She’s just worried multiple appeals won’t lead anywhere.
“This is disaster relief and they didn’t give us anything,” Toner said.
Bafalis said early denials are not final denials.
“You will get a determination letter from us initially,” she said. “If you have insurance and you have not heard from your insurance company; (or) you haven’t provided us with any documentation, you will get a letter that says you have been declined because of (those) reasons,” she said.
Eugene Lerner, of Rotonda West, said FEMA denied him because he “had the audacity of having homeowner’s insurance.”
He applied online and was told to apply through the SBA. He filed his claims with FEMA and the SBA on Sept. 29, the day after Hurricane Ian.
“Squeaky wheels get grease,” he said. “I email Citizens (insurance) every day.”
He applied for a low-interest loan with the SBA to make repairs to his pool cage and lanai.
He said he qualified for a loan of more than $100,000 but, due to monthly payments, he chose to borrow just enough to repair his house.
But his work is not over with FEMA.
“I am going to appeal,” he said.
Exactly what residents should do, Bafalis said.
“We know that letter is difficult and the first paragraph always says you’re denied ... we want them to read that letter completely,” she said. “Find out exactly what the reasoning for the declination is and then you can appeal that or certainly take it into a recovery center near you.”
There are disaster recovery centers at several locations throughout the region now.
“Talk to one of our representatives there,” Bafalis said. “Let them become your advocate and let them help you through the process. They will help you write those appeals; tell you what additional documentation is needed.”
She said officials know there can always be varying circumstances.
“Many situations can be different. Sometimes, a homesteaded home that has been passed down through generations won’t have a mortgage nor insurance,” she said.
FEMA will help work those situations.
As of Friday, Charlotte County had 45,201 registrations in individual/household program for a total of $43.9 million in Individual Household Assistance; about $28 million in housing assistance and about $16 million in “other needs” like childcare, medical bills and transportation, among others.
Sarasota County had 45,347 registrations for about $35.7 million; about $22 million in housing and $13.5 million in other needs.
DeSoto County had paid out $10.1 million to people who registered, including about $7 million in housing and $3.1 million in other needs.
“That money that has already been approved and distributed,” she said.
FEMA has paid out $564 million already; all combined, federal agencies have already given people affected by Hurricane Ian about $1.2 billion in assistance, she said.
A billion dollars can come down to a few hundred for some residents.
“FEMA has been beyond a pain in the ass,” said Lori Reed, of North Port.
Reed applied to FEMA on behalf of herself and her mother who lives in her own home nearby.
Reed spent about five days in the house. Her husband was in the hospital at the time. Reed said when she called FEMA, she was informed to apply online. At the time, there was no internet service.
“It took at least four days to reach someone.”
Reed’s claim was denied, but her mother qualified for $700 in aid to replace food lost due to no power.
Reed appealed the decision and a second FEMA representative said she couldn’t find her claim, so FEMA started another one. Another mistake frustrated her.
She went to the Disaster Recovery Center at Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port, where she sat for three hours to have the dual applications straightened out. She wanted to apply for an SBA loan, but the center was closing for the day, she said.
Reed is still trying to get FEMA to get rid of one application and to fix the other.
“I’m blessed that I’m OK, but (FEMA) should have helped with the ice.”
Bafalis said if there’s trouble or denials, appeal.And then continue to appeal until you’re satisfied with what you’ve been able to receive,” she said.
