SARASOTA — A Sarasota County corrections officer was placed on administrative leave Friday after pinning a disruptive black teenager to the wall by the neck.
On Sept. 1, the Sarasota teen, Terrance Reed, 17, turned himself in on a warrant alleging he improperly carried a concealed weapon and another weapons-related charge.
Reed objected during the photo line up process when he was told to take his hands out of his pants and boxer shorts.
Reed allegedly threatened Deputy Neil Pizzo.
“F- — you,” Reed is alleged to have said to him. “I’ll kill you Cracker if we on the streets. I’ll blow your f----ing head off. You ain’t a real cop.”
Pizzo told Reed to sit down and resumed the booking process at the Juvenile Assessment Center, when Reed again began threatening the officer.
By now Reed was sitting on a bench in the intake room. He was asked several times more to remove his hands, this time from within his shirt, standard practice to assure no one is attempting to harm himself of others around him.
But Reed refused.
In the video, Reed can be seen bantering with the deputy the entire time in the security camera footage.
When Pizzo walked over to Reed, Reed stood up in a fighting stance and clenched his fists. Pizzo pinned Reed to the wall using his hand on the teen’s T-shirt near or on the neck, then pulled the youth forward, dragging him to the ground.
On the ground, Pizzo can be seen hitting Reed in the back with an open hand to gain compliance, while the youth continued to resist.
Several more deputies arrive and place Reed in a containment area, before sending the teen off to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to treat an abrasion.
“We are in the process of determining whether Deputy Pizzo’s actions are consistent with the policies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and what I expect as sheriff,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “Right now, we are focusing on hearing from everyone involved, reviewing all evidence, and conducting a thorough investigation. We will get to the bottom of this and make a determination as soon as possible while still following sheriff’s office procedure.”
