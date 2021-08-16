The state’s lowest vaccination rates against COVID-19 are in 11 rural North Florida counties where fewer than 40% of people had received at least one vaccine dose, according to a report released Friday. Statewide, 65% of people ages 12 and older had received at least one dose, the state Department of Health report showed. But the 11 counties below 40% were Baker, Calhoun, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Holmes, Lafayette, Liberty, Suwannee, Taylor and Washington. Holmes had the lowest rate at 28%, followed by Hamilton at 33% and Calhoun and Liberty at 34%. By contrast, Miami-Dade County had the highest rate at 83%. The report did not provide a county-by-county breakdown of people who were fully vaccinated. But it indicated that 10.3 million people statewide are fully vaccinated, while 2.1 million have received first doses. Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna require two shots for people to be fully vaccinated.
DeSantis says treatment ‘underpublicized’
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the opening of a state-supported site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando where up to 320 people a day can receive monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight COVID-19 infections. DeSantis, who promised that additional sites would open in the coming days, said he wanted to promote the availability of the treatment and to expand access to it. DeSantis said hospital officials report that “well over 90%” of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated, but they also have not had monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight the infection. The treatment provides a temporary but immediate boost to the immune system. DeSantis called the treatment a “tool in the toolbox” that should be used but said he thinks it has been “underpublicized.” Former President Donald Trump received the experimental treatment in October after being hospitalized with COVID-19. DeSantis opened a similar site in Jacksonville last week. The governor’s Orlando announcement came as Florida hospitals reported nearly 84% of their beds were filled and that nearly 24% of the patients in the beds have COVID-19, according to data maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Monday, Florida had 15,962 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections, and 37 hospitals reported having critical staffing shortages, according to data hospitals report to the federal government.
