Lynn Kirsch never considered herself an artist but has found creative ways to keep herself busy over the years.
Her latest venture has been designing eye-catching, unique handbags that people buy right off her shoulder while she’s doing errands around town.
Kirsch, a longtime Punta Gorda resident, found her crafting niche making custom wooden designer handbags using a wood laser. Her business, Let There Be Light Creations, is operated out of her workshop — dubbed her “She Shed” — which sits on her property next to her husband’s auto body workshop.
INSPIRATION
About eight months ago, Kirsch acquired a wood laser tool and found patterns on Etsy for handbags. “I thought it would be fun to do, so I cut one and stained it. It was okay but nothing to write home about,” she said.
With practice and a little ingenuity, she came up with a design that got other people’s attention.
“As I got better with the software, I started adding graphics and then painting. It took me several months to come up with my own style. The first time I carried a painted one, I knew I was on to something. A lady at the Home Depot actually grabbed the chain as I passed.”
The woman asked Kirsch where she had gotten her handbag because she wanted to purchase her own. After Kirsch shared that she made the handbag, the woman was so impressed she bought it on the spot.
“I never considered selling them until that day. It was all fun and a hobby.”
Kirsch said a lot of work goes into her designs and now she does custom orders as well. Many patterns are hand drawn and painted and she takes the entire handbag space into consideration when she designs.
“You can have one for every outfit like I do. I can even coordinate that.”
One customer requested for a cheetah printed evening bag to go along with a gold color outfit she was going to wear for a special occasion. “She had a cheetah print blouse so I copied the cheetah print onto her handbag so everything went together perfectly.”
Over time, Kirsch also did some handbag improvements to make them more durable and functional. She changed the positioning of the flaps and created more secure hinges. She currently is working on a wider design.
HELP FROM HUSBAND
Kirsch contends that the real artist of the family is her husband of 41 years, Timothy Kirsch Sr. — a retired jewelry designer who now airbrushes custom designs on vintage automobiles and motorcycles. “He’s been doodling since he was 12.”
She said he’s hand drawn some of the floral art found on her designer handbags. Once her handbags are in their final stages, he sprays them with an automotive clear coat sealant to protect them from water damage.
Of all the handbags she’s designed so far, Hirsch said her favorite is the Christmas- themed one with hand–painted Poinsettia and Christmas tree cutouts on its ends. “I love Christmas, I put up 25 Christmas trees in my house every year.”
Although Kirsch carries one of her own designer handbags everywhere she goes as a way to display her craft, she doesn’t recommend them for everyday wear. “You don’t want to over fill it. What I would recommend is that it’s more of a fun thing.”
In addition to wooden handbags, Kirsch uses her wood laser to make unique gifts such as wooden wine boxes and wine bottle holders. “Wine boxes, to me, was a natural progression, another box. Wine boxes are fun because they can be personalized with events, names etc.”
The idea was a way to add a bit of flair to gift-giving.
“Tim and I love to give wine and champagne as a gift if we don’t know a person well because it is not personal. The box adds a touch that lets someone know that you were thinking about them when you picked the wine.”
Even her wine boxes are attracting attention. Kirsch said a local title and closing company purchases her wooden wine boxes embossed with their logo to give to their customers when they close on their new homes.
WORKING WITH WOOD
Kirsch said she has always loved wood.
“My dad dabbled in it. He made our barn.” She recalled how he manipulated wood to make it curve by using an iron bar and water. “I just loved it. I followed him all over the place and watched him build this and build that.”
Her father spent his career on the police force in Upstate New York, but enjoyed working with wood as a hobby. He helped restore old boats that are on display in the Thousand Island Boat Museum. “He and his brother would restore boats on the side for extra money when I was a little girl.”
The name Let There Be Light Creations is a tribute to her father. It came to her late one night while watching the laser beam dance across the wood.
“I was led back to my childhood and a joke that my dad used to tell: In the beginning there was nothing. Then God said, “Let there be light” and there was light. There was still nothing but you could see it a lot better.”
“The joke is cute but finding this craft truly added a great deal of joy to my daily existence. God did create light in my life and l am so grateful.”
