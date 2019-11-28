ARCADIA — DeSoto County Commissioners have mixed feelings about the idea of needing help from Charlotte County when it comes to the future of Mosaic phosphate mining in the southwest Florida area.
“They’re looking for help. That was my sense,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who attended a Nov. 5 meeting in DeSoto that provided information on how the county would regulate mining.
At that meeting, DeSoto County Commissioner J.C. Deriso presented an idea for DeSoto to work with neighboring counties that might be impacted by Mosaic’s expansion plans in the region.
But on Tuesday that sentiment was not shared by all DeSoto commissioners during their board’s meeting.
“We have the horse and we have to ride it,” said County Commission Chairperson Judy Schaefer. “There is a lot that we need to learn and this will help the public to learn as well as us.”
Schaefer said she just wants to make sure that “what’s done is done right for our county and that’s the important thing.”
DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines proposed a workshop meeting for May 19, where neighboring county commissioners and others would be invited to attend and give input.
DeSoto commissioners didn’t mind the idea of inviting neighbors, but thought any final decisions should be left solely up to the them.
“I’ve got mixed emotions about the whole deal,” said Commissioner Elton Langford. “I understand that they have concerns because the outcome of this, whatever it may be, could potentially affect them as well. That’s where they get the biggest majority of drinking water from but at the same time, this is our deal (in DeSoto) ... they’re not going to be up here sitting in my lap making a decision. Whatever decision this board makes is up to this board.”
Langford said that if neighboring counties wanted to contribute ideas at upcoming workshops, DeSoto would be welcome to it.
“If they want to give input in workshops that we have or whatever, they want to come to workshops or come to public hearings that is up to them. But I think we are creating a monster if we open that box (where they help us make decisions for our county). I’m welcome to any ideas of whatever they might come up with, but we can ‘meet’ this thing to death if we’re not careful.”
There was no official multi-county workshop immediately set, but a tentative May 19 date remains.
At Tuesday’s BOCC meeting, Deriso clarified his hopes with having a multi-county workshop.
“Where I was going with this was to open up the idea that there might some folks from a different perspective that might ask some questions that we didn’t think of that might add value,” Deriso said, “not necessarily to tell us how to do our jobs.”
