ARCADIA — After finding drugs crammed in a ring box during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop, deputies joked that they said, yes.
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Unit pulled over Tony Edward Davis Jr., 43, of Arcadia for failing to stop at a stop sign, the agency announced Wednesday.
Then they searched Davis and his vehicle and found three baggies of marijuana and hidden inside a ring box, more than 20 individually packed baggies of cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the DCSO.
The post also said: “#HeDidntGoToJareds.”
Davis was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to sell/distribute and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into the DeSoto County Jail with a bond of $11,000.
