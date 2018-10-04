The DeSoto County Historical Society meets at noon on Oct. 11 to celebrate a surprise centennial anniversary at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W. Oak St. A covered-dish luncheon will be available at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.
At their gathering last month, the Historical Society awarded Vernon Keen a certificate of appreciation for serving as “Auctioneer Extraordinaire” at its annual auction to raise $1,000 for a scholarship for a senior graduating from DeSoto County High School. Scholarship applications are available from the high school guidance office.
Keen auctioned 32 items donated by members, including a gift basket with two items donated by Martin’s Country Market, 1999 SE Hwy 70. Hand-made items available were a cheese plate and knife carved from Florida pine, a key rack crafted from a silk oak board, two beautiful silk flower arrangements and a lovely Christmas wreath, and a small quilt sewn with 1800s reproduction fabrics. Bids ranged from $5 to $65.
During several breaks in the auction, Society member James Westberry shared stories about rural school days in Fort Ogden. He remembered when some boys found a six-foot indigo snake out in the field and decided “how much fun it would be if we put that snake in the top drawer” of the teacher’s desk. He said that when the teacher found it, her scream “was heard all the way to Nocatee.”
Westberry recalled that students who paid attention in class, studied and made good grades were “rewarded” with permission to work in the school garden. He said that an hour of weeding was more fun than an hour in the classroom. However, he couldn’t wait until he was in the seventh and eighth grades because those boys were given time off from their studies to cut wood for the stove that heated the school.
A popular game was marbles, he said, and sometimes one of the boys was accused of cheating. The argument would be settled by the promise: “See you in the trail.” At that time, Fort Ogden’s King’s Park was overgrown with wild oaks and plum trees, but a trail led to a small clearing where the boys would fight to settle their differences. The following day, Westberry recalled, all were friends again.
The meeting was held at the DeSoto campus of South Florida State College, and the Society thanks Director Asena Mott and her staff: Thomas Carsten, Kari Jackson, Kelly Nott, Deborah Swanberg and Laura Wilder. www.historicdesoto.org, 863-266-5774.
