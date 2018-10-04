Jimmy Primus
Jimmy Primus, 67, was born July 14, 1951, and died Sept. 20, 2018, at Arcadia Hospice House, Arcadia, Fla. Arrangements are being made by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia, Fla.
Caleb Jay Blackwood
Caleb Jay Blackwood, 20, was born Dec. 16, 1997, and died Sept. 27, 2018, in Arcadia, Fla. Arrangements are being handled by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia, Fla.
