ARCADIA — The $9 million Mosaic Arena is living up to its billing as a national destination for rodeo events.
Its newest success: Taking over for Las Vegas as the new home of the Ultimate Bull Fighter World Finals.
The Mosaic Arena will get a raised profile from hosting events such as the UBF World Finals. It was held Dec. 31-Jan. 2 and was streamed on the Wrangler Network online channel. Arcadia became the new home for the UBF World Finals after COVID-19 restrictions forced the event to leave Las Vegas.
The three-year deal for the annual bullfighting competition is a timely confidence boost for the Arcadia Rodeo Association’s leaders. That optimism will be needed as the 82-year-old Rodeo Association wrestles with the financial costs of canceling a dozen or so events to avoid the coronavirus pandemic and an uncertain course ahead as the virus continues to rage.
The cancellations began a week after the “Granddaddy” event, the 92nd annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo in early March 2020.
It’s been a struggle to get those events rebooked, Rodeo Association officials say.
Arena attendance is down as well, as fears of COVID-19 abound and with pre-emptive self-imposed seating limits.
When rodeo events resumed, the association capped the crowd at 65-70% of capacity and spread out seating.
“That certainly hurt,” said Carl McKettrick, rodeo association officer and co-owner of the Arcadia Stockyard.
“The pandemic hit everybody,” McKettrick said of individuals, groups and businesses that traditionally support the rodeo.
The attendance caps made the seventh annual Fall Rodeo held in the middle of October “what I’d call a break-even event,” McKettrick said.
But overall, he added, “It was a pretty good event.”
Looming over it all is the debt on the 8,000-seat arena, built on land next to the Turner Agricultural Center the association bought from DeSoto County. Holders of the debt have been accommodating, according to McKettrick.
“Our lending institution was gracious enough to come up with a business plan for us that we hope will work for us,” he said.
The Mosaic Arena will get a raised profile from events such as the New Year’s holiday UBF World Finals to be streamed on the Wrangler Network online channel. Arcadia became the new home for the UBF World Finals after COVID-19 restrictions forced the event to leave Las Vegas.
Also, a national audience watched the seventh annual Fall Rodeo on the Cowboy Network.
“That is the first time little ol’ Arcadia” received such national exposure, McKettrick said.
The 3-year-old Mosaic Arena’s success with the “Bulls & Bands” event over Labor Day weekend sealed the deal for the Ultimate Bull Fighter promoters, McKettrick noted.
“They thought we had a great event and a great facility. They committed to coming to us for the next three years.”
Crowd caps were not expected to be imposed for the recent UBF event, according to McKittrick. That arrangement was negotiable. It depended on turnout and the virus’ presence in the community at year’s end.
From the start, the association has planned to make the Mosaic Arena the go-to place for much more than rodeos. Monster truck events, automobile demolition derbies, concerts and community events such as banquets are all part of the mix. The Mosaic’s floor is especially handy in accommodating non-rodeo events, measuring 100 feet wide and 300 feet long.
“They pack the house for these,” McKittrick said. “This has been a really cool addition to DeSoto County.”
County government has helped with marketing costs as event sponsors. It’s been allocating up to $3,000 per event from Tourism Development Tax money DeSoto collects on hotel stays.
“We don’t have set amounts,” said Tara Poulton, DeSoto economic and tourism development director.
The county has helped the Rodeo Association pursue grants to help offset the costs of social distancing and other measures to counter COVID-19 spread, Poulton said.
The county focuses its sponsorships on the two big championship rodeos, held in March and October.
It also is one of the sponsors of the arena’s new Jumbotron scoreboard, which carries the DeSoto County name and logo.
In return for the financial help, DeSoto County sees a sustained economic impact, including an estimated $1 million-plus each year from the All-Florida Championship Rodeo, billed as the state’s longest-running and largest rodeo event, Poulton said. She called the assistance “a good opportunity to showcase” DeSoto as a tourism destination.
In total, out-of-town attendees spent about $779,000 during the three days, the Rodeo Association states on its website.
“As a result, after this money circulated (multiplied) throughout the economy, it can be estimated that approximately $1 million in transactions occurred in DeSoto County as a result of the rodeo,” the association says.
Looking ahead, the association expects to benefit from sizable pent-up demand for entertainment. It noticed some of that demand with the “Bulls & Bands” event over Labor Day weekend, according to McKettrick.
“People were wanting to get out. We had over 3,500 people,” even though the weather turned stormy, he said, noting that there were approximately 150 vendors selling merchandise.
Rodeo has had its day, and now belongs in the dustbin of history.
Be aware that EVERY animal welfare organization in North America condemns
rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. Animal injuries and deaths are
commonplace, veterinary care rare. The PRCA has required on-site vets only
since 1996, after FIVE animals were killed at the 1995 California Rodeo in
Salinas.
Most of rodeo is bogus from the git-go. REAL working cowboys/girls never
routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel
raced, or practiced calf roping as a timed event. And they certainly did
not put flank straps on the animals, or work them over with painful
“hotshots,” kicks and slaps in the holding chutes. Some “sport”! Indeed,
rodeo is not a "sport" at all. It's a macho exercise in domination.
The United Kingdom banned rodeos back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind?
Lest we forget, COVID-19 was HUMAN-caused, a direct result of our gross
mistreatment and abuse of animals, both wild and domestic. There are
connections to be made here, folks. Are we up to the task?
