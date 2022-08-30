An artists rendering shows Legacy Oaks Apartments on Beneva Road in Sarasota, which is currently under construction. The apartment complex includes several small apartments, many of them 750-square-feet, one-bedroom units.
Sarasota County commissioners approved an apartment complex to be built on the northeast corner of East Venice Avenue and South Clermont Road, just outside the Venice city limits and a short distance from the Jacaranda Boulevard roundabout. The complex will feature 750-square-foot apartments with one or two bedrooms, so-called tiny homes.
SARASOTA — When Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert heard the price range — $1,900 to $2,300 — for rent in a tiny homes apartment project in Venice approved by the commission on July 13, she was outraged.
Saying those one-month rents for a 750-square-foot unit were unaffordable, she added near the end of the public hearing, “I’m still upset by the prices.”
Some six weeks later, Detert is still upset, and she voiced her displeasure clearly during commissioners’ first meeting Tuesday after their summer break.
“What’s developing isn’t affordable,” Detert said Tuesday during her board report. “It’s the bastardization of a good idea.”
Detert requested that her fellow three colleagues — Commissioner Mike Moran was absent — agree to a board assignment for County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to have staff review the ordinance allowing for tiny homes and see where the language could be tightened up.
“Bring us back recommendations that suit the purpose we originally intended,” she said.
Her fellow South County colleague, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, was more reticent.
Remarking that the ordinance was “fairly new,” Cutsinger said he believed the problem was one of supply and demand.
“I’d like to give it time to see how it plays out,” he said.
“We still don’t have a place for the people who work in our community to live,” Detert added.
Agreeing with Cutsinger that supply and demand was a central factor, Commissioner Christian Ziegler took the discussion in a broader direction, pointing out that options for development of affordable housing were limited.
He said the only thing that could be done west of the interstate was to go taller and people didn’t want that, and the only other option was to go wider which was only possible east of the interstate, leading to objections from other people.
“As a commission, we have to decide how to navigate both,” Ziegler said, then pivoting to the nearly vacant Sarasota Square Mall as an ideal opportunity for redevelopment.
“I think the residents around there would welcome development,” he said.
Adding that he thought a review of the ordinance was worth exploring,” Commissioner Alan Maio turned to Lewis for final thoughts.
