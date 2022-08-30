Legacy Oaks Apartments on Beneva Road

An artists rendering shows Legacy Oaks Apartments on Beneva Road in Sarasota, which is currently under construction. The apartment complex includes several small apartments, many of them 750-square-feet, one-bedroom units.
Detert

County Commissioner Nancy Detert.

SARASOTA — When Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert heard the price range — $1,900 to $2,300 — for rent in a tiny homes apartment project in Venice approved by the commission on July 13, she was outraged.

Saying those one-month rents for a 750-square-foot unit were unaffordable, she added near the end of the public hearing, “I’m still upset by the prices.”


South Clermont Road apartments

Sarasota County commissioners approved an apartment complex to be built on the northeast corner of East Venice Avenue and South Clermont Road, just outside the Venice city limits and a short distance from the Jacaranda Boulevard roundabout. The complex will feature 750-square-foot apartments with one or two bedrooms, so-called tiny homes.
