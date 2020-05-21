After all the pomp and circumstance of graduation festivities, graduates are left holding a highly symbolic piece of paper that has the potential to impact the rest of their lives. Graduates can exhibit pride in their academic accomplishments by prominently displaying their diplomas in their homes.
The following are some ideas about how graduates can showcase their diplomas, whether those diplomas were earned in the recent past or decades ago.
FRAMES
One of the more traditional ways to display a diploma is to have the document professionally mounted and framed under glass. Consider framing with UV-protective glass to prevent the diploma from fading through the years. Avoid having your diploma permanently affixed to the back of a frame or plaque so it can be removed should the frame or plaque become damaged.
Much like a cherished piece of artwork, diplomas can be displayed on walls in a home. They can fit in well as conversation pieces in a sitting room, home office, hallway, or library setting.
SURROUND WITH MOLDING
Framed diplomas can be made to look more ornate when built into the design of the room. Coordinate it with bookshelves or molding laid out throughout the space. Some accent lighting can draw further attention to the document.
BOUND BOOKS
For those who would rather not display their diplomas on the wall, consider sealing the diploma in a photo album or have it classically bound in a decorative book. Include photos of graduation or other special accomplishments in one’s school or professional career to complete the book. The diploma also can be scanned and digitally reprinted before being added to a custom-made photo memory book, with the real document tucked away for safe keeping.
PERSONALIZED TABLES
Work the diploma into home decor in another fashion. Graduates who do not plan on moving the diploma can place it into a display case or in a glass peekaboo coffee table. It also can be affixed to a wooden side table and clear-coated so that it becomes another source of conversation in a sitting room.
