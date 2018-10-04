SEBRING – Six years ago Dimitri Panos moved from New Jersey to Sebring and started Dimitri’s Family Restaurant Bar and Grill, American Cuisine with a Greek accent. Sebring opened its arms to Dimitri and his restaurant turned into a thriving business that includes pizza and Dimitri’s “5 O’Clock Somewhere” bar.
Four years ago, Dimitri started a raffle in which he gave back to those that supported him, culminating into the largest turnout ever on Sunday where people were crammed inside the establishment and near standing room only in the parking lot.
“Beautiful turnout, more than I expected,” said Panos. “This is the fourth year and it gets bigger every year. It is all the regulars.”
The raffle is unique in that the person has to be present to win. This led to several delays as some prizes went through several drawing before someone claimed the prize.
They also had workers who carried white boards with the numbers throughout the restaurant and bar and back before every chance was given for someone to claim the number.
The prizes ranged from grills, beds, $250, $500 and a $1,000 food (or bar) vouchers from Dimitri’s to a Honda Motorcycle from McPhails and the big prize of the day, a custom golf cart.
A lot of the patrons starting showing up around 11 am for an event scheduled to start at 3 pm, trying to find themselves a spot in the restaurant or in the shade outside.
In the end, it was Claire Leisey of Sebring that won the golf cart.
“I love it here in Sebring,” said Panos. “This is an opportunity to give back to the locals and the community and have some fun.
“Come to Dimitri’s, have some food and something to drink and enjoy yourself.”
