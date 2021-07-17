VENICE — The Dingbat Theatre Project is heading south from Sarasota to Venice Theatre for its Cabaret Festival.
Its original concert, “Over the Rainbow” with Luke & Friends plays at the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 22 and July 23. Tickets are available online at www.venicetheatre.org for $25 a piece.
“This will be a fun-filled, family-friendly evening of song featuring new hits like ‘Electric Love’ to classic favorites like ‘Chapel of Love,’” it said in a news release.
Performers involved include Luke Manual McFatrich, Michelle Kasanofsky, Noelia Altamirano, Brian F. Finnerty, Amanda Heisey and Javisha Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.