VENICE — The Dingbat Theatre Project is heading south from Sarasota to Venice Theatre for its Cabaret Festival.

Its original concert, “Over the Rainbow” with Luke & Friends plays at the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 22 and July 23. Tickets are available online at www.venicetheatre.org for $25 a piece.

“This will be a fun-filled, family-friendly evening of song featuring new hits like ‘Electric Love’ to classic favorites like ‘Chapel of Love,’” it said in a news release.

Performers involved include Luke Manual McFatrich, Michelle Kasanofsky, Noelia Altamirano, Brian F. Finnerty, Amanda Heisey and Javisha Strong.

