SARASOTA — Safety 4 SRQ is a new online directory where Sarasota and Manatee County businesses can post their Health Safety practices, so potential customers “can know in advance.”
Developed as a public information resource and to support area businesses, membership is currently open in the restaurant, salon/barber and retail categories (to list your business go to safety4srq.com/).
Members can link to their Safety 4 SRQ member profile from their business website, so this important information is readily available to potential shoppers but separate from online promotions for the dining or shopping experiences they offer.
Safety 4 SRQ allows no marketing of goods or services on the site, so members will not compete for advertising space, and website visitors seeking information will not be subjected to follow-up email marketing.
Susan Hicks, owner of PRecise Communications, developed the concept and worked with Kimberly McClure of White Studios (whitestudios.us/) to create the online directory.
According to Hicks, the project was created to provide simple, clean information that people can use to help them make buying decisions. It was inspired in part by the decision of Michael’s On East to temporarily shut down after an employee’s positive COVID-19 test, which led to offering a “Safety Superstar” membership.
“The first category to open was Restaurant, and Michael’s On East signed on as our first Safety Superstar,” Hicks said. The Little Salon was the first in the Salon/Barber category, also joining as a Safety Superstar, followed by Cutting Loose and Nick Choat’s Sport Clips Haircuts of South Sarasota and Sport Clips Haircuts of Bradenton. The Blue Heirloom was the first Retail member to join.
“This online Health Safety directory is a great asset,” Choat said. “Our biggest problem has been communicating to the public that they will be safe coming to our salons for hair cuts and styling because of our firm commitment to following rigorous health safety measures.”
Basic Member profiles include a Health Safety measures checklist of practices, and Supporting Members can add detailed information about deep cleaning, etc. “Safety Superstars” are supporting members who have pledged to a temporary closure of the business if an employee tests positive for the virus.
For more information, call 941-925-3602 or write to info@safety4srq.com.
