BEACHWALK — DiVosta Homes recently announced plans for BeachWalk by Manasota Key.
Model homes are set to open this summer at the new community just east of State Road 776/Englewood Road.
The 765-acre property will ultimately be home to 1,675 houses at the end of East Manasota Beach Road, technically south of Sarasota National.
“Active adult buyers seeking a coastal location and an exciting array of recreational amenities and social activities will find it all at BeachWalk,” said Richard McCormick, president of PulteGroup’s Southwest Florida Division.
According to DiVosta, the community includes 144 acres of lakes and 226 acres of preserves and green space.
The gated community’s main entrance “is located off Englewood Road-S.R. 776, with convenient access to I-75 and U.S. 41,” the news release states.
Amenities will include a community clubhouse that will have a resort pool, large fitness facility, community room, a spa, and a fitness/lap pool, along with other amenities, the release states.
