ESbeachwalk012520aaaa.jpg

DiVosta Homes announced this week its ready to begin building BeachWalk by Manasota Key, located east of Englewood Road (State Road 776). When complete, the gated community will see 1,675 homes on 763 acres, according to plans approved by Sarasota County.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

DiVosta Homes announced it is ready to begin building BeachWalk by Manasota Key, east of Englewood Road (State Road 776). When complete, the gated community will see 1,675 homes on

763 acres, according to plans approved by

Sarasota County.

BEACHWALK — DiVosta Homes recently announced plans for BeachWalk by Manasota Key.

Model homes are set to open this summer at the new community just east of State Road 776/Englewood Road.

The 765-acre property will ultimately be home to 1,675 houses at the end of East Manasota Beach Road, technically south of Sarasota National.

“Active adult buyers seeking a coastal location and an exciting array of recreational amenities and social activities will find it all at BeachWalk,” said Richard McCormick, president of PulteGroup’s Southwest Florida Division.

According to DiVosta, the community includes 144 acres of lakes and 226 acres of preserves and green space.

The gated community’s main entrance “is located off Englewood Road-S.R. 776, with convenient access to I-75 and U.S. 41,” the news release states.

Amenities will include a community clubhouse that will have a resort pool, large fitness facility, community room, a spa, and a fitness/lap pool, along with other amenities, the release states.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments