GRAND PALM - Grand Palm, in the West Villages district, continues to grow — but with a lot of emphasis to nature and appreciation of the outdoors.
It’s what the folks at Neal Communities focus on when showcasing the single-family and paired villas.
Grand Palm includes a lake with kayak and canoe launch; miles of trails; resort-style pool; splash park; tot lot a fitness center and an onsite activities director.
It also has an outdoor social club for residents.
“Homeowners at Grand Palm also have access to a fitness pool for swimming laps or water aerobics and miles of walking and bicycle trails with bike racks,” Neal Communities states in an email. “Cast a rod and reel into Adventure Lake from the private Lookout Point Island or play with your furry friends at the Big Bark and Playful Paws dog parks.”
Other amenities include courts for basketball, tennis, bocce and volleyball along with a large, grass field for playing baseball or kickball.
There’s also a children’s splash park, along with and Adventure Playground and four-square courts.
“Grand Palm is truly a one-of-a-kind gem,” Neal Communities states.
