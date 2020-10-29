ISLANDWALK - IslandWalk continues to add to its community facilities, with a new pool and place for puppies.
They are completing a third building — to go along with its main clubhouse and is its event center.
The event center will now be able to host larger gatherings with smaller clubs and game nights hosted in the new facility.
“I’m happy about it because it gives people room to breathe,” said Mark Craycraft, lifestyle director for IslandWalk. “It’s really a nice add on to what we’re doing now,” he said.
And while a building is an obvious signal of growth, a less visible change has made a big impact on IslandWalk resident as well: Online ticketing.
“Residents can now buy their tickets to our events from their homes,” he said.
With most tickets to events purchased before 9 a.m., it’s apparent the service was needed.
“That’s been the biggest thing in the last year,” Craycraft said.
But the new amenity center is going to assist community residents in many ways.
“To have two campuses with that much variety, I think they are going to like it.”
