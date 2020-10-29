In Oasis, it’s about relaxation.
“Oasis was designed around the title Oasis as a neighborhood — smaller in size — for a quieter, calmer lifestyle,” Area President for M/I Homes Ed Suchora said. All the lots there are 60 or 70 foot lots to enable every house to have a three car garage or a pool.”
Suchora said Phase I is being completed and Phase II is getting underway. It has given people options when it comes to where to live in West Villages and setting up “your own Florida lifestyle here.”
Oasis has worked to provide water or nature views — and that will continue with Phase II.
“We now get a whole new fresh set of lakefront and conservation fronts,” he said.
Oasis is seeing more full-time retirees and families moving in since it broke ground.
“These folks tend to want that more typical neighborhood experience that Oasis provides them with that,” Suchora said. “It’s more of a residential feel; more of a quaint neighborhood feel.”
And the builders know space can be a premium in Florida with its lack of basements, which is why the garages are larger — to potentially be that Florida “basement”.
Suchora said they receive compliments on its houses and the mix of designs down the streets.
But, mainly, it’s about relaxation.
“You get away from the crowd, basically. You can create your own Florida lifestyle.”
