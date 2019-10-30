ORLANDO — Discovery Cove recently celebrated the 244th birthday of the United States Navy by hosting Chief Petty Officer Jessica Featherall and her family for an unforgettable underwater reenlistment ceremony at Discovery Cove’s SeaVenture Park in Orlando.
Many service members choose to reenlist after their military contracts are up. In recent years, it has become popular to do so in unique ways.
After a 12-year military career Featherall, a resident of Tampa, decided SeaVenture, Discovery Cove’s undersea experience, was exactly how she wanted to celebrate her reenlistment for three additional years of service to the armed forces.
“I wanted to reenlist while diving somewhere very picturesque and partner with a place that would be willing to help make my vision of an underwater reenlistment a reality,” Featherall said. “I can’t thank Discovery Cove enough for helping me mark this important milestone in my life.”
Lieutenant Junior Grade Van Vredenburgh administered the oath of enlistment to Featherall 15 feet underwater. The ceremony was witnessed by Todd Helms, Featherall’s father, who retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. Immediately following the reenlistment ceremony, Featherall, Vredenburgh and Helms experienced one-on-one encounters with unique animals, schools of fish and velvety rays as they completed their SeaVenture journey.
“We were delighted to host Chief Featherall and her family, and to serve as the site of her reenlistment ceremony,” park president Kyle Miller said. “Discovery Cove is proud to support members of the military and veterans who have sacrificed so much in defense of the freedoms we enjoy. Hosting Chief Featherall is the least we can do to say thank her for her service and sacrifice.”
For more information, visit www.DiscoveryCove.com.
About Discovery Cove
Discovery Cove in Orlando is an all-inclusive day resort where guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds, and encounter playful otters. Relax and explore rocky lagoons surrounded by lush landscaping, tropical reefs, winding rivers and white, sandy beaches. Freshly prepared meals, snacks and beverages throughout the day and swim gear are included. Guests will experience the most exciting animal encounters the world has to offer in a breathtaking tropical atmosphere, according to information provided.
