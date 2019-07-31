By ARNOLD SIMONSEN

Catch the Players Summer Camp students in “Disney’s My Son Pinocchio Jr.” Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

The show is produced in four weeks and allows our students to study with trained professionals in voice, acting, and dance while honing their skills in musical theatre, memorization, teamwork, and communication.

Story: In “Disney’s My Son Pinocchio Jr.,” the classic tale of toymaker, Geppetto’s, little wooden puppet is given new life. This new musical, which retells the classic Disney story from Geppetto’s perspective, features the beloved classic songs, “When You Wish upon a Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings,” alongside a host of new songs by Oscar winner and Grammy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz.

Join the Blue Fairy, Stromboli, and a lively cast of characters as Geppetto journeys beyond the toyshop to discover the meaning of family. When the Blue Fairy grants Geppetto’s wish to bring his beloved puppet to life, the new father quickly learns that being a parent is full of challenges. He struggles to make his son “the perfect boy,” only to lose him to a gang of Roustabouts.

It is only when faced with the thought of never seeing Pinocchio again that Geppetto truly learns the joys of being a father and loving his child unconditionally.

With direction by Sunny Smith, musical direction by Joseph Grosso, choreography by Brian Finnerty, stage management by Diana Cepeda, costumes by Georgina Willmott, lighting design by Matt Neier, and set design by Ken Junkins, this fascinating story will put quite the twist on the story of the little wooden puppet we all know and love.

Crew: Managing Artistic Director: Jeffery Kin; Director: Sunny Smith; Musical Director: Joseph Gross; Choreographer: Brian Finnerty; Stage Manager: Diana Cepeda; Summer Interns: AJ Cali and Kasey Ferace; Technical Director: Ken Junkins; Costumes: Georgina Willmott; Set Design: Ken Junkins; Lighting Design: Matt Neier; Props: Matt Neier; Sound Engineer: Josh Linderman; Production Manager: Alyssa Goudy; and Master Carpenter: Bill Rusling.

Tickets are $15, available at The Players Centre For Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota FL 34236, 941-365-2494, Fax: 941-954-0282.

The Players Box Office is located on Tamiami Trail between 10th Street and Blvd. of the Arts. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday; and one hour prior to curtain time.

For more information, visit theplayers.org.

