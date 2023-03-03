District dumps Police Chief Duane Oakes Staff Report Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Duane Oakes has been removed as chief of police and executive director of Safety & Security effective immediately. He took the job Jan. 11, 2021. PHOTO PROVIDED Stephen Lorenz is the acting chief of police for Sarasota County Schools Police Department, the district announced Friday night. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — In a late afternoon Friday news release, Sarasota County Schools announced “leadership changes” in its Police Department and Safety and Security Department.It said, “effective immediately,” Sarasota County Schools Police Department Chief Duane Oakes was “removed from his position.”Oakes also worked as the district’s Safety & Security executive director. Little was said as to why it happened; why it happened immediately and why it was released at the end of the day Friday.“No additional information is available at this time,” Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy said in a follow-up email to The Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier.It did note that interim Superintendent Allison Foster appointed Sarasota County Schools Police Department Capt. Stephen Lorenz as the district’s acting chief of police.Lorenz will also take on the role as executive director of Safety & Security, it noted.Those jobs also were “effective immediately.”Lorenz started working with SCSPD in August 2019 as a lieutenant, it said, praising his background — stating he has more than 35 years in law enforcement.“He has obtained a Permanent Teaching Certificate in Adult Education from St. Petersburg College and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree through St. Petersburg College as well,” it stated.It noted he was a security policeman with the U.S. Air Force and has worked for Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department.It said he has more than 8,000 hours in law enforcement-related training, holds “numerous” training certificates and graduated from Florida Department of Enforcement Future Executive Studies program.“Lorenz is a recipient of the Police Cross, the Law Enforcement Combat Medal, and the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal, among other awards and distinctions,” it stated. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
