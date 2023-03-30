SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members are considering hiring a newly created consulting firm to help navigate a wide range of issues, including curriculum, its policies and communication with the public.
Board chair Bridget Ziegler initiated a brief conversation about Vermilion Education during member comments near the end of last week’s board work session.
This week, a consulting agreement with Vermilion appeared in the agenda for the board’s next workshop and board meeting, both set for Tuesday.
The district has two draft contracts to engage Vermilion.
Both contracts stipulate that the consultant’s founder, Jordan Adams, will report directly to Ziegler. There is no dollar amount shown on either contract.
Adams started Vermilion Education three months ago in December 2022. Its legal address is Adams’ home in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Adams was educated at nearby Hillsdale College, and worked there as an associate director for instructional resources in the Barney Charter School Initiative at Hillsdale.
He has been a proponent of “classical education,” which fits into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Anti WOKE” agenda for the state’s public schools, a policy also endorsed by Ziegler and the conservative majority of Sarasota County’s School Board.
It’s also been criticized by opponents for not tolerating diversity in schools.
Vermilion’s mission, according to its website, vermilioneducation.com, “is to help public school board members provide an accurate, robust, and transparent education to each child.”
Its website states Adams, “brings years of experience teaching, training teachers, and writing curricula to bear on each service offered to school boards.”
Its principals include the statements “Students should not be used by political parties or ideologies” and “Transparency fosters trust and respect among teachers, parents, and the community.”
An email to Vermilion asking for an interview with Adams was not returned.
‘CHALLENGES AND ISSUES’
Bridget Ziegler did not respond to an email request for an interview for this story.
She said during last week’s workshop that Vermilion could help staff navigate the “challenges and issues” that happen when “components of certain types are finding their way” into curriculum and programs the district uses.
“It’s an impossible burden on our staff,” she said. “I wanted to bring it forward and present it to the board...I don’t have a specific scope of work.”
Both draft contracts lay out specific duties of the consultant. One includes:
• Researching and reviewing proposed policies, programs and curriculum.
• Consulting and advising to the board on academic matters.
• Reviewing resumes and attending interviews of external candidates for administrative, administrative support staff, student support and classroom positions.
• Researching and reviewing parties with whom the District is considering contracting or otherwise partnering.
• Assisting with board communication to the public.
The other contract would require the district to give the consultant access to 13 categories of materials, including textbook and library lists and invoices going back five years, sample teaching lesson plans, assignments and activities, online learning programs and supplemental resources.
The list also includes listing professional development firms, materials, online training modules staff has used, and the collective bargaining agreement the district has with its teacher and non-teacher unions.
‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL’
School Board member Tom Edwards said he was concerned with the proposal and with Vermilion’s philosophy, as well as the way the chair is bringing it to the district.
“The public is having the same confusion I am experiencing — but then again, I am not in their inner circle,” he said about the other board members....This has not ever been workshopped. There has been no discussion by board members … no exchange of ideas. There’s been no public comment. That, to me, is not transparent,” he said.
He noted the board ran “on a platform of transparency” and then immediately worked to oust its superintendent.
“And that wasn’t very transparent,” he said. “Now they’re bringing Hillsdale College into the public school system, and that’s not transparent. But it apparently is part of a hidden agenda.”
He called the provision requiring the contractor to report directly to the board chair “highly unusual” since it bypasses the district’s superintendent.
“Hillsdale College is a Judeo-Christian indoctrination, which (indoctrination) is what they accuse us of,” he said. “But we’re not a white-Christian nation. We have all kinds of people. There is diversity.”
Hillsdale is already in Florida school systems, Edwards said. “DeSantis brought them in and they were hired by the (State Department of Education) to rewrite the civics curriculum for middle and high school students,” he said.
“They’ve brought Hillsdale to New College and now we can see his minions, the Zieglers, are bringing it to the public school system,” Edwards said. “Is this what the country can expect as DeSantis ascends to a presidential candidacy?”
