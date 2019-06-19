SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board approved a new policy Tuesday to allow middle and high school students to use electronic devices under certain conditions.
All students must have electronic devices silenced and put away, but middle and high school students will be allowed to use their devices while supervised by a teacher for instructional purposes.
And high-schoolers will have a bit more leeway than younger students. They will be access their devices in between classes and during lunch.
Elementary students will have stricter rules. They will not be allowed to use electronic devices at all.
"We're even telling elementary teachers, we don't want teachers to use the cellphones or whatever with the students because we don't want to have the expectation that kids would bring their devices to school," School Board member Shirley Brown said.
Sarasota County Schools surveyed more than 700 staff members, 2,000 parents and 70 administrators before drafting the policy, according to Laura Kingsley, the district's chief academic officer.
Kingsley said she expects teachers and administrators to enforce the policy within their schools.
"If students violate the policy, I kind of envision there being little Ziploc bags in our administrators' offices with children's names on them," Kingsley said. "And parents may have to pick up those electronic devices."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.